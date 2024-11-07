Miles Bridges Injury: Will be re-evaluated in two weeks

Bridges will miss at least two weeks due to a bone bruise on his right knee, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Bridges hyperextended his knee in Wednesday's win over Detroit, though MRI results revealed a bone bruise that will sideline him for an extended period of time. In the 26-year-old forward's absence, Grant Williams (back) and Tidjane Salaun are candidates for an increased role in the frontcourt.