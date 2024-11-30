Miles Bridges Injury: Will remain sidelined

Bridges (knee) will not play in Saturday's home game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bridges' absence will mark his sixth straight. On the bright side, he was recently cleared to begin individual on-court activity and seemingly ramping things up for an eventual return to game action. His next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday versus the 76ers. In his absence, rookie Tidjane Salaun figures to continue starting at power forward.