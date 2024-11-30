Fantasy Basketball
Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges Injury: Will remain sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 10:33am

Bridges (knee) will not play in Saturday's home game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bridges' absence will mark his sixth straight. On the bright side, he was recently cleared to begin individual on-court activity and seemingly ramping things up for an eventual return to game action. His next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday versus the 76ers. In his absence, rookie Tidjane Salaun figures to continue starting at power forward.

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
