Miles Bridges Injury: Won't play against Indiana
Bridges has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Pacers due to a right knee hyperextension.
Bridges hyperextended his knee while contesting a Jaden Ivey layup Wednesday and will be forced to miss Friday's contest. In his absence, Grant Williams (back) and Tidjane Salaun are candidates to receive increased playing time. Bridges' next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Philadelphia.
