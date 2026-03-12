Miles Bridges News: Drops 26 points in win

Bridges accumulated 26 points (11-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-109 victory over the Kings.

Bridges finally found some rhythm on the offensive end, scoring at least 20 points for the first time in his past 10 games. It was a welcome return to form for Bridges, who has struggled to put up top 200 value in those 10 games over the past month. While this was an encouraging performance, Charlotte now plays only twice in the next seven days, meaning fantasy managers may have to make some tough decisions when it comes to someone like Bridges.