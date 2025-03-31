Miles Bridges News: Drops game-high 20 in loss

Bridges chipped in 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 98-94 loss to New Orleans.

The 27-year-old forward led all scorers on the night, but only two other Hornets even scored in double digits. Bridges' reduced minutes Sunday seemed more like a product of his team's position in the standings than his health -- Charlotte has the third-worst record, and the third-best lottery odds, in the league. Over six starts since returning from a one-game absence due to an illness, Bridges is averaging 15.7 points, 7.0 boards, 4.0 assists and 1.5 threes in 29.7 minutes a contest while shooting just 33.3 percent from the floor.