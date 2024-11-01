Miles Bridges News: Ejected in final seconds
Bridges was ejected from Friday's loss to the Celtics in the final seconds after receiving two technical fouls, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
After a relatively tight contest against the reigning champions, the Hornets fell off the tracks late, with Bridges and Grant Williams getting ejected and LaMelo Ball also receiving a technical foul. Bridges finished the contest with 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes.
