Miles Bridges News: Flirts with triple-double

Bridges closed Sunday's 128-114 loss to the Cavaliers with 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 27 minutes.

Bridges put together yet another strong all-around performance and dished out a season-best eight assists in the loss. He's logged 27 minutes in two appearances since returning from a knee injury, so the club is evidently still capping his minutes in an effort to ease him back into action. Bridges averaged 30.4 minutes in his first eight games of the campaign and should be expected to regularly reach that threshold once his restriction is lifted.