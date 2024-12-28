Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges News: Full stat line as focal point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Bridges logged 19 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 106-94 loss to the Thunder.

With top scoring options LaMelo Ball (wrist) and Brandon Miller (ankle) out Saturday, Bridges put together a full stat line for the Hornets, including a team-high 19 points and six assists despite Saturday's losing effort and poor shooting night from the field. It's also worth noting Bridges played a season-high 38 minutes in this one. Since returning from a knee injury, Bridges is averaging 19.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers across his last seven games. The 26-year-old forward may not necessarily excel in one particular area from a fantasy perspective, as his minutes are down considerably from last season, but Bridges should continue producing across the board as one of Charlotte's featured playmakers going forward.

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now