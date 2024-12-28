Miles Bridges News: Full stat line as focal point

Bridges logged 19 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 106-94 loss to the Thunder.

With top scoring options LaMelo Ball (wrist) and Brandon Miller (ankle) out Saturday, Bridges put together a full stat line for the Hornets, including a team-high 19 points and six assists despite Saturday's losing effort and poor shooting night from the field. It's also worth noting Bridges played a season-high 38 minutes in this one. Since returning from a knee injury, Bridges is averaging 19.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers across his last seven games. The 26-year-old forward may not necessarily excel in one particular area from a fantasy perspective, as his minutes are down considerably from last season, but Bridges should continue producing across the board as one of Charlotte's featured playmakers going forward.