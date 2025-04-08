Miles Bridges News: Good to go Tuesday
Bridges (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Bridges was a late addition to the injury report due to left hip soreness, though he'll shake off the questionable tag and suit up against Memphis. The 27-year-old forward has averaged 16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting only 38.3 percent from the field across 28.4 minutes per contest in his last 10 outings.
