Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges News: Logs first career triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Bridges finished Monday's 124-114 loss to the Wizards with 24 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists over 36 minutes.

Bridges' lob pass to Mark Williams with less than one minute to play in the fourth quarter was not only Bridges' season-best 10th assist, but it also gave the 2018 first-round pick the first triple-double of his NBA career. Bridges isn't known for his passing, entering Monday's contest averaging just 3.6 assists per game, but he had no problem distributing the rock. Bridges should continue to handle most of the offensive responsibilities for as long as LaMelo Ball is sidelined due to a left ankle sprain.

