Miles Bridges News: Mild effort in win
Bridges produced nine points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 134-90 win over the Kings.
This was a tame effort by Bridges' standards, with the Hornets utilizing a balanced attack Tuesday in the blowout win. Brandon Miller led all starters in minutes played (27), so Bridges' fantasy managers can write this off as an outlier.
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