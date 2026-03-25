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Miles Bridges News: Mild effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 11:41am

Bridges produced nine points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 134-90 win over the Kings.

This was a tame effort by Bridges' standards, with the Hornets utilizing a balanced attack Tuesday in the blowout win. Brandon Miller led all starters in minutes played (27), so Bridges' fantasy managers can write this off as an outlier.

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
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