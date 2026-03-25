Miles Bridges News: Mild effort in win

Bridges produced nine points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 134-90 win over the Kings.

This was a tame effort by Bridges' standards, with the Hornets utilizing a balanced attack Tuesday in the blowout win. Brandon Miller led all starters in minutes played (27), so Bridges' fantasy managers can write this off as an outlier.