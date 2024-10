Bridges produced 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 win over the Rockets.

Despite missing all three of his three-point attempts, Bridges was Charlotte's third-leading scorer in Wednesday's victory. Bridges continues to be one of the NBA's best rebounders out of the forward position, as he has averaged at least seven boards per game over the last two seasons.