Miles Bridges News: Nears double-double as top scorer
Bridges ended with 30 points (10-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 112-102 loss to Detroit.
Bridges did it all for Charlotte in Sunday's contest, leading all players in scoring and rebounds while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and finishing one board short of a 30-10 double-double. Bridges matched a season high in threes made en route to posting his second game of the year with 30 or more points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now