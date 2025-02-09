Miles Bridges News: Nears double-double as top scorer

Bridges ended with 30 points (10-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 112-102 loss to Detroit.

Bridges did it all for Charlotte in Sunday's contest, leading all players in scoring and rebounds while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and finishing one board short of a 30-10 double-double. Bridges matched a season high in threes made en route to posting his second game of the year with 30 or more points.