Miles Bridges News: Notches 26 points in loss

Bridges chipped in 26 points (10-23 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 112-107 loss to the Lakers.

Bridges certainly wasn't shy in this game with 11 attempts from beyond the arc -- this was his third game of the campaign with double-digit attempts from long range. With LaMelo Ball leaving early with an ankle injury, Bridges soaked up a ton of usage and could have a higher ceiling going forward if Ball ends up missing more time.