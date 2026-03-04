Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges News: On-court struggles continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Bridges finished Wednesday's 118-89 victory over the Celtics with nine points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes.

Bridges continues to serve up very little when compared to what he was doing to begin the season. Despite an assured role in the starting lineup, Bridges has been far from a starter-level player. In nine appearances over the past month, he has averaged just 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 28.5 minutes per game, leaving him well outside the top 150 during that time.

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
