Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges News: Paces Charlotte in lackluster night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 8:51pm

Bridges supplied 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 124-100 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bridges finished as the Hornets' leading scorer Tuesday, though he struggled from the field once again. Over his last three outings, the 27-year-old forward has averaged 14.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting an abysmal 30.4 percent from the field. Bridges is expected to continue serving as the top option for the non-contending Hornets, who have three regular-season games remaining.

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now