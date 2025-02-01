Miles Bridges News: Pop for 27 in Friday's loss

Bridges racked up a team-high 27 points (12-27 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and six assists over 38 minutes during Friday's 112-104 loss to the Clippers.

The 26-year-old forward didn't get much help in the loss, as Vasilije Micic was the only other Hornet to score more than 11 points. Bridges has scored at least 20 points in 10 straight appearances, averaging 22.6 points, 7.2 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.3 threes and 0,8 steals over that stretch.