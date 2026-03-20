Miles Bridges News: Quiet outing in win

Bridges accumulated 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Thursday's 130-111 win over Orlando.

This was a quiet outing by Bridges' standards, but the entire starting group saw reduced minutes in the blowout win. Bridges has been solid over his last seven outings with 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes per contest.