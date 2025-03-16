Miles Bridges News: Rare dud in blowout loss

Bridges amassed seven points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 25 minutes during Sunday's 123-88 loss to the Clippers.

Bridges' seven points were one shy of his season low set way back during the Nov. 2 loss to Boston, but he's been very productive in the month of March for the most part. Across his last nine outings, Bridges has averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers in 34.0 minutes. The star forward should continue handling a featured role when available for the rebuilding Hornets down the stretch of the season.