Miles Bridges News: Records double-double Sunday

Bridges notched 17 points (7-18 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 122-105 loss to Miami.

Bridges recorded a double-double for the fourth time over his last eight appearances, and the veteran has been one of the most consistent offensive weapons for Charlotte all season long, as he's also been available for all but two games since the beginning of January. Bridges is averaging 24.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per game since the beginning of March.