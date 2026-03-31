Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges News: Records four swipes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Bridges totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 117-86 win over Brooklyn.

Bridges posted a strong all-around line after failing to tally either a block or steal in four consecutive games. He shot the basketball with efficiency on the offensive end and set a new season high in steals. Bridges is averaging 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last four appearances.

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
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