Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges News: Returning to action Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Bridges (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Bulls.

The Hornets will get a significant boost on both ends of the court with the return of some established rotation pieces Friday, but no return is bigger than Bridges'. The six-year veteran will step on the court for the first time since Nov. 19 and should handle his regular workload while starting at one of the forward spots.

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now