Miles Bridges News: Returning to action Friday
Bridges (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Bulls.
The Hornets will get a significant boost on both ends of the court with the return of some established rotation pieces Friday, but no return is bigger than Bridges'. The six-year veteran will step on the court for the first time since Nov. 19 and should handle his regular workload while starting at one of the forward spots.
