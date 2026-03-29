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Miles Bridges News: Scores 14 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Bridges notched 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes during Sunday's 114-99 loss to the Celtics.

Bridges was Charlotte's leading scorer through the first half of action, but the Celtics held him to just four points over the second half. The 27-year-old forward has struggled to make much of an impact over the past four games, posting meager averages of 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
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