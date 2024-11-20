Miles Bridges News: Scores 21 in Tuesday's loss

Bridges racked up 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Nets.

It was his biggest workload and best scoring effort in three games since returning to the lineup from a knee injury that cost him three contests, while the five made threes were a season high. Bridges is averaging 19.7 points, 6.0 boards, 4.3 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.0 steals since his return while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent (12-for-24) from beyond the arc.