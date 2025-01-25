Miles Bridges News: Scores 22 points against NOLA

Bridges totaled 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 123-92 win over New Orleans.

Bridges returned Saturday from a one-game absence due to back spasms, and he finished as the Hornets' second-leading scorer behind LaMelo Ball (25). Bridges had struggled with his three-point shooting since returning from a right knee injury in early December, but he has managed connect on 45.2 percent of his threes on 6.0 3PA/G over his last seven outings. Over that span, he has averaged 21.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 33.4 minutes per game.