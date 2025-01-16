Miles Bridges News: Scores 25 points
Bridges closed Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Jazz with 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.
Mark Williams dazzled in the win with an impressive double-double, but Bridges made his presence felt as well. He's reached the 20-point mark five times over his last six appearances and is firmly entrenched as one of the best scoring weapons for the Hornets alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now