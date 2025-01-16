Fantasy Basketball
Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges News: Scores 25 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Bridges closed Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Jazz with 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.

Mark Williams dazzled in the win with an impressive double-double, but Bridges made his presence felt as well. He's reached the 20-point mark five times over his last six appearances and is firmly entrenched as one of the best scoring weapons for the Hornets alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
