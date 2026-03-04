Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges News: Sees 31 minutes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Bridges totaled 11 points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-90 victory over Dallas.

Since returning from his suspension, Bridges is still searching for his form. Over his last three games, he's shooting just 36.7 percent from the field with averages of 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per contest.

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Bridges See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Bridges See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago