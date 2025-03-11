Miles Bridges News: Shines in win over Miami

Bridges closed Monday's 105-102 win over the Heat with 35 points (12-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 37 minutes.

Bridges delivered 26 points in the win over Brooklyn on Saturday and posted another impressive line Monday, carrying the Hornets to a second straight win and leaving their eight-game losing skid in the past. Bridges has been the Hornets' best player over that stretch, and the numbers back him up. His 46-point effort in the loss to the Cavaliers stands out, but the consistency has been noticeable, too. He's averaging 26.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and a combined 1.6 steals-plus-blocks per game in 11 outings since the end of the All-Star break.