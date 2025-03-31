Miles Bridges News: Sniffs triple-double in win
Bridges had 26 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 110-106 victory over the Jazz.
Bridges stuffed the stat sheet Monday, recording his 14th game with a double-double or better on the season. The 27-year-old posted game-high marks in points and assists in the win, and he was extremely efficient following a three-game span in which he had shot only 29.1 percent from the field. Bridges also sank at least three triples for the 23rd time in 60 regular-season appearances. In his last five games entering Monday's contest, Bridges had shot only 17.5 percent from beyond the arc, averaging 8.0 attempts per game.
