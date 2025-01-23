Miles Bridges News: Solid all-around effort
Bridges accumulated 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 132-120 loss to the Grizzlies.
The Hornets came up short Wednesday, although Bridges delivered a solid showing -- even if his numbers were a tick below the performances of LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams. Bridges is averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game across eight January outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now