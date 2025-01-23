Miles Bridges News: Solid all-around effort

Bridges accumulated 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 132-120 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Hornets came up short Wednesday, although Bridges delivered a solid showing -- even if his numbers were a tick below the performances of LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams. Bridges is averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game across eight January outings.