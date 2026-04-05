Miles Bridges News: Strong showing in win

Bridges posted 25 points (10-12 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes during Sunday's 122-108 victory over the Timberwolves.

Bridges and LaMelo Ball combined for 60 points in the win as the Hornets improved to 43-36 on the season. Bridges has been hot over his last eight games with 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 28.1 minutes per contest.