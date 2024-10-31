Miles Bridges News: Struggles in win

Bridges finished with seven points (2-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 138-133 victory over the Raptors.

Bridges had his worst game of the season Wednesday, failing to score double-digit points for the first time in four games. The 26-year-old forward's poor shooting night has dragged his field-goal percentage down to 39.6 percent and his three-point percentage down to 25.0 percent for the season.