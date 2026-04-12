Miles Bridges News: Subdued in victory Sunday

Bridges finished with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists over 24 minutes during Sunday's 110-96 win over the Knicks.

Bridges was mostly a non-factor in the win, limited to single digits for the first time in his past 10 games. Charlotte will host Miami in the first round of the play-in tournament, with the winner moving on to face the winner of Orlando and Philadelphia.