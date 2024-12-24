Miles Bridges News: Three-point shooting woes continue
Bridges provided 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 114-101 loss to the Rockets.
Bridges had a solid performance Monday and was one of the Hornets' top producers, as he stepped into the role of being the No. 2 option due to the absence of Brandon Miller (ankle). However, and as good as his stat line was, Bridges continues to struggle with his three-point shot. Over his last five appearances, Bridges is averaging 18.6 points per game while shooting just 16.1 percent from beyond the arc.
