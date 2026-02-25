Miles Bridges News: Thrives in return
Bridges supplied 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 131-99 win over the Bulls.
Bridges made an instant impact in his return from suspension for his role in an altercation with the Pistons earlier this month. He was especially sharp from downtown, making four threes en route to 16 points. He only saw 22 minutes of play as the Hornets buried the Bulls, outscoring them 42-16 in the third quarter. His next shot comes on the road against the Pacers on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Bridges See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 223 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 223 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 205 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Bridges See More