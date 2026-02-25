Miles Bridges News: Thrives in return

Bridges supplied 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 131-99 win over the Bulls.

Bridges made an instant impact in his return from suspension for his role in an altercation with the Pistons earlier this month. He was especially sharp from downtown, making four threes en route to 16 points. He only saw 22 minutes of play as the Hornets buried the Bulls, outscoring them 42-16 in the third quarter. His next shot comes on the road against the Pacers on Thursday.