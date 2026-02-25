Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges News: Thrives in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Bridges supplied 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 131-99 win over the Bulls.

Bridges made an instant impact in his return from suspension for his role in an altercation with the Pistons earlier this month. He was especially sharp from downtown, making four threes en route to 16 points. He only saw 22 minutes of play as the Hornets buried the Bulls, outscoring them 42-16 in the third quarter. His next shot comes on the road against the Pacers on Thursday.

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Bridges See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Bridges See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago