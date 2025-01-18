Miles Bridges News: Turns in 21 points

Bridges ended Friday's 125-123 victory over the Bulls with 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes.

Bridges posted his fourth consecutive game with 20-plus points during a wild win against the Bulls. Although Charlotte's season has been a disappointment, Bridges' consistent play has been a bright spot for the team, and Friday's win was a great example of the Hornets' potential when the first unit is dialed in. Brandon Miller's (wrist) injury deprives the team of its second-best scorer, but Bridges will play a key role in filling the production gap.