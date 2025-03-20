Fantasy Basketball
Miles Bridges News: Upgraded to available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 3:08pm

Bridges (illness) will be available to play in Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Bridges missed Tuesday's game due to rest and has been dealing with an illness, but will be ready for Thursday night. The veteran forward has been a massive part of Charlotte's offense recently, averaging 28.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.6 steals in his last eight games.

