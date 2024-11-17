Fantasy Basketball
Miles Bridges News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Bridges (knee) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Bridges was listed as questionable prior to being deemed availble for Sunday's game, though it's unclear whether he will operate under a minutes restriction. The 26-year-old forward was able to play in Saturday's win over Milwaukee, during which he posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes.

