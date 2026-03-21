Miles Kelly Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury

Kelly was sidelined in Friday's 110-103 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves after sustaining a shoulder injury.

Kelly's recovery timeline hasn't been revealed, so he could miss more games if the issue is serious. Such situation would leave the Legends without an important contributor, who had recorded more than 20 points off the bench in five of his last seven games. D'Moi Hodge is likely to gain playing time in his place, but AJ Johnson could also be an option while he's on assignment from the Mavericks.