Miles Kelly News: Outstanding effort in win

Kelly produced 45 points (16-27 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes in Monday's 121-114 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Kelly was instrumental in his team's overtime victory, with his 63.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc fueling a season-high tally of 45 points. The versatile player has featured as a second-unit forward lately, but he remains a solid source of scoring numbers after exceeding 20 points in three straight appearances.