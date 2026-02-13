Miles Kelly News: Productive in G League loss

Kelly recorded 31 points (10-19 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 121-120 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Kelly shot the ball well, especially from beyond the arc, as he tallied a game-high seven three-pointers during Thursday's matchup. While he's signed to a two-way contract and occasionally given minutes with the NBA squad, Kelly is more valuable in the G League, where he's third on the team with an average of 20.0 points per game.