Miles Kelly News: Puts up game-high 37 points

Kelly produced 37 points (13-22 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 116-108 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Despite coming off the bench, the undrafted rookie dropped a game-high 37 points Monday. Kelly has made six G League appearances since being let go by Mavericks, averaging 26.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game for the Texas Legends.