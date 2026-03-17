Miles Kelly News: Puts up game-high 37 points
Kelly produced 37 points (13-22 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 116-108 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.
Despite coming off the bench, the undrafted rookie dropped a game-high 37 points Monday. Kelly has made six G League appearances since being let go by Mavericks, averaging 26.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game for the Texas Legends.
Miles Kelly
Free Agent
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