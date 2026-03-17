Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Cleared for contact work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

McBride (pelvis) has started participating in contact drills but remains without a timeline for a return, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

This is the first notable progress report in some time on McBride, who underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury in early February. Stefan Bondy of The New York Post states that McBride is optimistic about a return for the postseason, but the team isn't yet ready to reveal a timetable for the 25-year-old's return at this stage in his rehab.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles McBride See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles McBride See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago