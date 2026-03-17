Miles McBride Injury: Cleared for contact work
McBride (pelvis) has started participating in contact drills but remains without a timeline for a return, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
This is the first notable progress report in some time on McBride, who underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury in early February. Stefan Bondy of The New York Post states that McBride is optimistic about a return for the postseason, but the team isn't yet ready to reveal a timetable for the 25-year-old's return at this stage in his rehab.
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