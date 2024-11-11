Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Dealing with knee inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

McBride is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to left knee inflammation.

McBride shook off an illness and played Sunday, posting seven points, one rebound, one assist and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench during a loss to Indiana. However, he's now dealing with a knee injury and could be sidelined for the first half of a back-to-back set. Cameron Payne (hamstring) is also questionable, and if both backup guards are sidelined, rookie Tyler Kolek would likely be the next man up.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now