Miles McBride Injury: Deemed questionable Thursday

McBride is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Hornets due to a left groin contusion.

McBride has started in the Knicks' last six contests in place of Jalen Brunson (ankle). After logging 31 minutes in Wednesday's 120-105 loss to the Spurs and finishing with 11 points (4-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds, McBride is nursing an injury that puts his status in jeopardy for the second leg of a back-to-back set. If McBride is sidelined Thursday, Cameron Payne would likely replace him in the starting five.