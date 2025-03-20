Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Deemed questionable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 11:39am

McBride is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Hornets due to a left groin contusion.

McBride has started in the Knicks' last six contests in place of Jalen Brunson (ankle). After logging 31 minutes in Wednesday's 120-105 loss to the Spurs and finishing with 11 points (4-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds, McBride is nursing an injury that puts his status in jeopardy for the second leg of a back-to-back set. If McBride is sidelined Thursday, Cameron Payne would likely replace him in the starting five.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now