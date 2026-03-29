Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Doesn't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

McBride (undisclosed) exited Sunday's 111-100 loss to the Thunder in the third quarter and did not return, finishing with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block in 11 minutes.

McBride returned from a 28-game absence during which he underwent sports hernia surgery Feb. 6. He dove for a loose ball in the third quarter and stayed down for an extended period while grabbing at his groin area before limping to the locker room. The Knicks later deemed him doubtful to return due to undisclosed reasons while he was being evaluated, and his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Tuesday's game in Houston.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
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