Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Early exit Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 6:25pm

McBride has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to a left rib contusion.

McBride will finish the contest scoreless (0-1 FG) with an assist across eight minutes. Look for Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet to pick up the slack the rest of the way. McBride will have the All-Star break to recover, with the Knicks' next game coming Feb. 20 against the Bulls.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
