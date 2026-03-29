Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

McBride exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Thunder due to an apparent groin issue, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Making his return from a 28-game absence during which he underwent sports hernia surgery, McBride dove for a loose ball in the third quarter and appeared to grab at his groin area before limping to the locker room. He can be considered questionable to return until further notice.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles McBride See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles McBride See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago