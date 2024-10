McBride (knee) is expected to play against the Cavaliers on Monday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

McBride suffered a knee injury Friday against the Pacers. He was listed as probable for Monday's contest, and unless he suffers a setback, he should be the Knicks' first guard off the bench behind starters Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.