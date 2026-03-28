Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride Injury: Expected to return soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

McBride (pelvis) is anticipated to return at some point during the remainder of the Knicks' four-game road trip, according to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York.

The Knicks have three games left on the road. However, the team may finally get McBride back in the lineup, potentially as early as Sunday's game against Oklahoma City. The 25-year-old was averaging a career-best 12.9 points with 2.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.9 steals while shooting 42.0 percent from deep before a sports hernia that required surgery put him on the shelf in January. If McBride is cleared to play versus the champs, he will presumably be limited, meaning Jordan Clarkson, Jose Alvarado and Tyler Kolek might continue to see more work than usual from off the bench.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
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